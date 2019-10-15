They include certifying critical components and ensuring trustworthiness of manufacturers, without singling out Huawei for exclusion.

The U.S. has been lobbying allies in Europe to shun Huawei over worries its equipment might aid Chinese electronic spying, claims the company has repeatedly denied.

The top U.S. cybersecurity diplomat, Rob Strayer, told reporters the U.S. government would have to reassess how it shares intelligence with countries like Germany if they use untrusted technology in the new networks.

