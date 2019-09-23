German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talk prior to a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Michael Sohn/Associated Press)

BERLIN — The German government is defending a decision to have Chancellor Angela Merkel and her defense minister fly to the United States almost simultaneously on separate government planes, two days after Merkel’s coalition presented a policy package aiming to combat climate change.

German newspapers on Monday mocked the back-to-back departures Sunday of Merkel to New York for a U.N. climate summit and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to Washington for meetings with U.S. officials. Media reported that Kramp-Karrenbauer originally was supposed to fly out in Merkel’s Airbus A340 and take a commercial flight home.

Merkel spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said the separate flights were down to “purely organizational” reasons, stemming from the fact Merkel and Kramp-Karrenbauer were heading to separate destinations with different delegations, and the government has offset emissions since 2014.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.