BERLIN — A German court says it had no option but to reject an American request for the extradition of a Turkish man wanted in the United States on terrorism charges.

Frankfurt state court spokeswoman Gundula Fehns-Boeer told The Associated Press Thursday that Adem Yilmaz had already been convicted in Germany of membership in a terrorist organization, and extraditing him to face terrorism charges in the U.S. would constitute double jeopardy.

Yilmaz finished serving his sentence, stemming from a foiled plot to attack U.S. targets in Germany, in October. He had been kept in custody until the court decided last week he could not be extradited.

He was deported to Turkey on Tuesday, raising the ire of American officials, who seek Yilmaz for involvement in attacks on U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.