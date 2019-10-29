Thick black sludge started appearing on Brazil’s coastline at the beginning of September. It has now polluted 254 beaches, mangroves and estuaries in nine northeastern states.
Environmentalists, activists and some politicians say the government’s first response was slow and insufficient.
The Defense Ministry denies any wrongdoing, maintaining it acted as soon as the oil showed up.
