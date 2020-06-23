The statue in Nuuk’s old district was vandalized early Sunday as Greenland was marking its National Day. It has been vandalized before.
Statues and monuments of people associated with racism or colonialism have been targeted in light of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
Egede, who was born in Norway that was part of Denmark at the time, is considered to be the person who colonized Greenland and founded the capital, Nuuk. Greenland was a Danish colony until 1953 when it became a formal part of the Danish Realm. In 2009, Greenland became a self-governing entity.
