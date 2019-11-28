The Hague-based International Criminal Court receives many complaints annually. Most do not lead to investigations or indictments.

The Arns Commission for Human Rights Defense, a Brazil-based group, is a co-author of the genocide allegation. It includes six former Cabinet ministers who are part of Brazil’s political opposition as well as lawyers, journalists, analysts and environmentalists.

Bolsonaro’s office declined to comment. He has argued that environmental protections are often an obstacle to economic development in Brazil.

