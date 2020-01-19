The high-stakes trip is Guaido’s first outside Venezuela since last February, when he tried to push humanitarian aid into the country against a blockade by socialist President Nicolás Maduro. That confrontation ended with trucks on fire and skirmishes between opposition supporters and the Venezuelan military.

Guaidó is to meet Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is visiting Bogota to attend a regional anti-terrorism conference, according to people familiar with his agenda.

“Already in #Colombia, grateful to President @IvanDuque for his support of the struggle of the Venezuelan people,” Guaidó tweeted Sunday morning. “We will generate the conditions that will lead us to Freedom. And I assure you that the return to our country will be full of good news. Go Venezuela!”

Duque called Guaidó “president” and said hey would meet later Sunday.

“We welcome Venezuelan President Juan Guaidó to Colombia,” Duque tweeted. “This evening we will hold a working meeting. President @jguaido will also participate, this Monday, in the Hemispheric Summit for the Fight against Terrorism.”

Guaidó’s trip, people close to him say, is meant to force the hand of Maduro, whose government has prohibited him from leaving the country. People close to Guaidó, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss planning, say he will certainly return — setting up what they see as a potentially pivotal showdown with the socialist government in Caracas.

Should Maduro’s government arrest Gauido, it could trigger new international sanctions, further isolating it internationally. Should it allow him to return without taking action, as it did last February, it could show weakness.

“There are two scenarios,” said one person involved in the opposition strategy. “One is that he comes back and maintains his freedom of mobility. Or he comes back and gets imprisoned. But he will return, and the regime will be in a dilemma.”

Venezuelan government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela, including an oil embargo and individual restrictions on dozens of government figures. But the Europeans have treaded more lightly. Both the United States and the Venezuelan opposition are seeking to encourage European nations to take a harder line on Maduro.

Guaidó is traveling at a sensitive moment in Venezuela’s political crisis. The socialist government is accused of bribing opposition lawmakers in a scheme to rob Guaidó of his legal authority as president of the country’s National Assembly, seen as Venezuela’s last democratic institution.

On Jan 5, government security forces blocked Guaidó and his supporters from entering the legislative palace while Luis Parra, a lawmaker whom the opposition claims was bribed, was abruptly sworn in to lead the body.

The United States and other nations say Guaidó is still president of the assembly. The title serves as the basis of his claim to be the country’s true leader, after Maduro claimed victory in 2018 elections widely viewed as fraudulent.

In an interview with The Washington Post published on Sunday, Maduro said Guaidó had “failed” as the head of a disorganized and bickering opposition and Parra had won control of the assembly.

Maduro cast himself as the survivor of a year-long effort by the opposition and its supporters in Washington to force him out, and called for direct talks with the United States to resolve the political standoff that has crippled the socialist state of some 30 million.

He took aim at current and past U.S. officials, saying Trump had been ill-advised on Venezuela. He said he would forge ahead with new National Assembly elections this year, a move his adversaries view as an attempt to further consolidate control of the legislature.

Elliott Abrams, Trump’s special representative Abrams, said Saturday that Maduro “cannot be trusted to preside over new National Assembly elections this year,” particularly after the events of Jan. 5.

But he backed further talks between the opposition and Maduro.

“The United States favors negotiations between the Maduro regime and the democratic opposition under Juan Guaidó to arrange new presidential and national assembly elections that are free and fair,” Abrams said. “Previous efforts have all failed because the regime never took them seriously and instead used them to try to gain time and divide the opposition. When the regime is ready, and engages in serious negotiations with the opposition, the United States will do everything it can do to help those negotiations succeed.”

At least one former Trump adviser was less diplomatic.