In a dramatic confrontation, dozens of opposition lawmakers chanting “here, the people rule!” engaged in repeated altercations with police before shoving open the heavy doors of the building and pushing through lines of security forces to enter the legislative chamber. A video clip of their forced entry was quickly going viral, leading to online comparisons with a battle sequence from Game of Thrones.

Inside, Guaidó managed to preside over a session in which lawmakers passed a resolution denouncing the “illegal takeover” of the chamber on Sunday, when a lawmaker the opposition claims was bribed by Maduro’s government was sworn in as the body’s new president. On Tuesday, the opposition lawmakers ratified Guaidó’s new term as the chamber’s chief, and swore him in. That title forms the constitutional basis of his claim — made one year ago this month – to be the nation’s true interim leader. The opposition argues that Maduro is illegitimate because his “re-election” in 2018 happened in elections internationally condemned as fraudulent.

The electricity was cut during the session, forcing lawmakers to labor by the light of cellular phones. Guaidó said that not all lawmakers had made it inside the chamber, and that some were being assaulted by security forces outside the building in central Caracas. Opposition officials later said at least four lawmakers had been wounded.

Video footage from the scene also showed pro-government militias on motorbikes, known as colectivos, harassing journalists, some of whom said they had been beaten and robbed.

“People of the world, I know you may find it difficult to understand what happens in this assembly,” Guaidó proclaimed from the center chair reserved for the body’s president. “Today, it has been a fight to enter this chamber. There are still lawmakers outside the main gate, and they are being attacked.”

On Sunday, after Luis Parra, the Maduro government’s pick as head of chamber, had been sworn in, lawmakers loyal to Guaidó held a separate session in a newspaper building, voting 100 to 0 to re-elect Guaidó as head of the body. The developments have sowed more confusion in Venezuela — a troubled socialist state where two men claim to be president (Guaidó and Maduro), and two men now also claim to be head of the National Assembly (Guaidó and Parra).

Late Monday, security forces were stationed at a hotel in eastern Caracas where 96 opposition lawmakers were staying, in an attempt, the lawmakers said, to intimidate them ahead of Tuesday’s session

The morning unfolded in a bizarre sequence of events, with Parra opening an early session seated on the presidential chair and addressing a half empty room. Parra continued to speak as a few opposition lawmakers present in the room loudly denounced the lack of a quorum to start a session.

Meanwhile, outside the colonial-style assembly, Guaidó and a large group of lawmakers engaged in a 30-minute struggle with security forces, finally managing to enter the building. Within the assembly building, the confrontation between Guaidó’s lawmakers and security forces continued for another 15 minutes. Meanwhile, Parra abruptly finished his “official” legislative session shortly before Guaidó managed a triumphant return to the chamber – and to the body’s presidential chair.

After Guaidó’s session ended, a group of pro-government lawmakers began singing the national anthem, they said, to cleanse the assembly of the “devils who disrespected” parliament by forcing their way in.

Opposition leaders said they would continue to force their way into the chamber on a regular basis to hold sessions, and would not recognize the new leadership of the body allegedly installed by Maduro, which includes 18 opposition lawmakers who appeared to defect to the government’s side. Sunday’s move was widely condemned internationally, not only by the United States, the European Union and Canada, but also by leftist governments who have generally been more tolerant of Maduro, including those in Argentina and Mexico.

Faiola reported from Miami.

