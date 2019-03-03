Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who many nations have recognized as the country's interim president, gestures after a meeting with Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno in Salinas, Ecuador, on Saturday. (Stringer/Reuters)

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for nationwide demonstrations on Monday as he returns to Venezuela, in what could be a pivotal moment for the U.S.-backed campaign to oust authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro.

“I announce my return to the country,” Guaidó said in a tweet on Sunday morning. “I call on the Venezuelan people to gather, throughout the country, tomorrow at 11 a.m.”

Guaidó slipped into neighboring Colombia on Feb. 22 for what opposition leaders had billed as a potential turning point in Venezuela’s political crisis — a showdown with security forces on the border, over the passage of tons of international humanitarian assistance. But the security forces largely stayed loyal to Maduro and dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets, leaving truckloads of aid stranded outside a country in desperate economic straits.

Maduro has said that Guaidó will “face justice” if he returns, noting that he defied a court order barring him from leaving the South American country. Guaidó has not said exactly when or where he will reenter the country. He has been on a tour of Latin American nations and was in Ecuador on Sunday.

The United States and other countries have warned Maduro against detaining the opposition leader, who has been recognized by much of the world as Venezuela’s interim president.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro attends a meeting with international representatives in support of his government in Caracas, Venezuela, on Feb. 26. (Handout/Reuters)

But it’s unclear whether such pressure will sway Maduro, who is fighting for his political life. Since Guaidó declared himself interim president in late January, he has become the biggest threat to Maduro since the former union leader succeeded Hugo Chávez in 2013 as head of a radical leftist government. Tens of thousands of people have responded to Guaidó’s calls for anti-government demonstrations in recent weeks.

If he is jailed, however, the opposition campaign could stall.

Margarita López Maya, a Venezuelan political scientist, predicted that Maduro would not be dissuaded by threats of censure by foreign nations.

“I think Maduro has shown he’s ready to assume the political costs of appearing a monster in the international community,” she said.

David Smilde, a Venezuela expert at Tulane University, said Maduro might not realize the potential consequences of detaining Guaidó.

“He doesn’t seem to realize the urgency of the situation. He feels stronger than he probably should,” he said. He added that Maduro faced a classic “dictator’s dilemma” of being surrounded by “yes-men” who weren’t informing him of the country’s growing isolation and economic turmoil.

Maduro did not comment Sunday but has accused the 35-year-old Guaidó of being part of a U.S. plot to overthrow his government.

On Sunday, John Bolton, the U.S. national security adviser, said that if Maduro detained the opposition leader, “it would just hasten the day that he leaves.” President Trump has said that the United States was maintaining “all options” to deal with the Venezuela crisis — even military action — but his aides have downplayed that possibility. Bolton, speaking in an interview with Fox News Sunday, said that Washington wants “a peaceful transition of power.”

Maduro has grown increasingly unpopular as Venezuela’s oil-based economy has collapsed, due to government mismanagement and lower petroleum prices in recent years. The International Monetary Fund has warned that inflation could hit 10 million percent this year. Food and medicine have become scarce. The U.S. government has imposed severe sanctions on Venezuela’s oil exports — the country’s main source of hard currency — that will likely inflict even more hardship in coming weeks.

Jazmín Fernández, 47, a chemical engineer who was walking her three dogs in Caracas on Sunday, said she was ready to join the protests Guaidó had called for Monday and Tuesday. “I’m not scared. I have already been hit in many marches,” she said. “In fact, I had a confrontation with a National Guard officer and I bit her so hard that she let me go. I am desperate. I want Maduro out.”

But Maribel Urbina, 50, a cashier at a stand producing arepas — Venezuelan cornmeal cakes — said she had become fearful after being tear-gassed during protests in 2017. “I’m not going” to the Monday demonstration, she said. “I’m a coward.”

Some Caracas residents said that Monday was a poor choice of date for a protest, since it’s a holiday marking Carnival — and some people had left town.

Maduro has been able to ride out years of protests by relying on the military and paramilitary groups known as “colectivos.” Bolton said, however, that his position was “very precarious.”

“There are countless conversations going on below the surface as to where the military will go,” Bolton said on Sunday.

