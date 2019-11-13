“We need help and immediate activation of all social movements and political parties,” Meregote said in audio messages sent to leaders in Brazil’s congress.

Outside the embassy, a small crowd of Maduro supporters and members of Brazil’s leftist Workers’ Party protested.

The incident occurred as the leaders of Brazil, China, Russia, India and South Africa arrived in Brasilia for a summit to discuss the instability in Venezuela, among other issues.

Brazilian police surrounded the embassy but did not enter. Many embassy officials live with their families in the adjoining residence, Brazilian media reported.

The socialist Maduro, successor of the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez, claimed victory last year in elections widely viewed as fraudulent. Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly declared Maduro a usurper and installed Guaidó as the country’s rightful leader until free and fair elections can be held.

The United States, Brazil and some 50 other countries recognize Guaidó as Venezuela’s president; China, Russia and others back Maduro.

In June, Guaidó appointed María Teresa Belandria as his ambassador to Brazil, but she had not taken over the country’s official embassy, which is still staffed with Maudro loyalists. On Wednesday morning, she urged that staff to join their cause.

“We value the recognition of the legitimate government of President Guaidó and ask that all officials in the embassy and in the seven Venezuelan consulates adopt this same attitude and join their colleagues to work for all Venezuelans residing in Brazil,” Belandria said in a statement.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, the lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, tweeted his support for the occupation. He said Belandria, whom Brazil has recognized as ambassador, should be seated at the embassy.

“It seems to me that what is being done is right and just,” wrote the younger Bolsonaro, a member of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies.

Paulo Pimenta, head of the Workers’ Party in Brazil’s lower house, called the attack a coordinated effort between a militia and the Brazilian government.

“These men are uninformed, and are clearly not representatives of the people or of the diplomatic corps,” he said in a video outside the embassy posted on Twitter.

Guaido’s supporters took over the Venezuelan embassy in Washington in April. The Maduro government retains control of the Venezuelan mission at the United Nations in New York.

