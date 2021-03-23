Civil Aviation Director Francis Argueta did not say how long the closure would last.
Tourists frequently hike up to visit Pacaya’s peak, but those trips have been temporarily cancelled.
Pacaya has a clear view of the nearby Volcano of Fire, which erupted in 2018, emitting a fast-moving avalanche of super-heated muck that killed at least 110 people and left about 200 missing. Pacaya had an explosive blast in 2010 that killed a reporter and two local people.
