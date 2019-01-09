A woman chants slogans against the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, CICIG, during a rally in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. A decade-long, U.N.-assisted anti-corruption effort that brought down a president faced extinction after the Guatemalan government ended the agreement, drawing condemnation Tuesday from transparency and rights groups. (Moises Castillo/Associated Press)

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala’s highest court has blocked President Jimmy Morales’ decision to unilaterally end a U.N. anti-corruption commission.

The U.N. anti-corruption commission has angered Morales after it helped investigate him, his sons and his brother on accusations of corruption, which they deny.

Guatemala’s Constitutional Court ruled early Wednesday after all-night deliberations.

The court ruled on five appeals against what it called Morales “unilateral” cancelling of the agreement with the United Nations, and ordered the decision suspended.

Morales argued the commission had violated Guatemala’s sovereignty and violated the rights of suspects.

Given the government’s refusal to guarantee the commission’s security, the U.N. has withdrawn the comission’s members.

The court has tussled with Morales before over the commission.

