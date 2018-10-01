MEXICO CITY — A Guatemalan ex-soldier has gone on trial for a massacre of at least 200 people during the Central American nation’s civil war.

Santos Lopez Alonzo is accused of belonging to an elite squad known as the “kaibiles,” blamed for the 1982 killings in Dos Erres.

Prosecutors contend the squad came looking for weapons that guerrillas had stolen. They say the troops raped women and girls and tortured and killed the men, tossing their bodies into a well.

In a 2016 interview with AP, Lopez Alonso denied taking part. He said his army position was as a baker, and that day he had been assigned to guard duty while other soldiers carried out the crimes.

The 66-year-old’s trial opened Monday, two years after he was deported from the U.S.

