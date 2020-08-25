Ministry spokeswoman Julia Barrera said five boys aged 13 to 17 and three 17-year-old girls were found to be infected, despite previous U.S. promises to increase health monitoring for migrants before deporting them.
Earlier this year Guatemala suspended deportation flights from the U.S. for nearly a month after at least 186 people tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return even after U.S. assurances that they were healthy.
