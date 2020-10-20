The money was found during an Oct. 14 search of a house in the colonial city of Antigua. It was inside 22 suitcases. The house was otherwise empty, but had a video surveillance system. On Tuesday, prosecutors said in a statement that Benito Ruiz had been renting the house, an arrangement that began one month after he left office in January 2020.
Benito Ruiz is a businessman with a number of ventures, including breeding horses. He was one of Morales’ closest advisers.
This is the second time prosecutors have sought Benito Ruiz’s arrest. The first time, a judge denied their request for an arrest warrant in a case of a shoddy highway construction project.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.