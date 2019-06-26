FILE - In this June 16, 2019 file photo, a man walks in the rain to a polling station during general elections in Antigua, Guatemala. Supreme Electoral Tribunal said Monday, June 24, 2019, it is still awaiting final tallies. The tribunal has previously acknowledged software failures and other issues. (Santiago Billy, File/Associated Press)

MEXICO CITY — Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office says it has searched the offices of the country’s election commission following supposed inconsistencies in the vote count in the June 16 general elections. The search led to the suspension of a planned vote-by-vote recount.

Authorities say Wednesday’s search took place in the computing department of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. Election officials have said that there was a counting error with the software used to tally votes.

A statement from the Attorney General’s Office said that the electoral process will not be interrupted, but there was no immediate timetable for when the recount will resume.

The electoral tribunal announced Tuesday it would open its own legal complaint against the Attorney General’s Office.

