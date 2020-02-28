“Mrs. Marroquín did not show proof she possessed the technical knowledge in the area for which she was hired,” Campo told journalists.
A lawyer for Marroquín could not immediately be located for comment. Prosecutors said no attorney representing the former first lady had appeared at their offices.
Summonses were also sought for three former officials at the Health Ministry, including its ex-chief, who had signed off on the contract.
