A private Guatemala company says it bought the tests from a U.S. firm, which denies having sold them.
Edwin Asturias, the former had of pandemic efforts in Guatemala, asked in his Twitter account how many people might have relied on a false negative from the tests and unwittingly infected others.
Health Minister Amelia Flores has asked prosecutors to investigate representatives of the Guatemalan company and a former health official for possible fraud, perjury and other misdeeds.
Guatemala has had 171,289 coronavirus cases and 6,306 deaths.
