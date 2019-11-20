Prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora said Tuesday that two police officers noticed several fuel tanker trucks pulled over on the side of a highway. The trucks were carrying fuel to nearby mines.

Two gunmen who had apparently hijacked the convoy opened fire on police, wounding one of them.

An army squad later moved in to help pursue the gunmen, who fled, leaving behind an assault rifle, a pickup and fuel containers.

