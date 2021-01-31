A shooting attack on anther party in the neighboring state of Michoacan wounded several people. State police said three assailants opened fire at partygoers in the city of Uruapan. Local media reported there were children at the party and among the wounded.
While authorities in most states in Mexico have discouraged holding parties during the coronavirus pandemic, there has been little enforcement. Mexico’s federal government has discouraged states from arresting or fining people for such behavior.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.