Moïse alleged at the time that the group was trying to kill him and overthrow his government, an accusation that all those arrested have denied.
André Michel, one of the opposition leaders who led protests, told The Associated Press that the court’s decision was announced during a public session Wednesday. He said the detainees had not been released by early afternoon.
Government spokespeople could not be immediately reached for comment.
