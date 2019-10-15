The president said he is open to any negotiations that would lead to a peaceful resolution to the political crisis, saying the opposition should agree to talks to reach an agreement with his government.

Opposition leaders immediately rejected Moïse’s bid for dialogue. They said his pitch was “not credible” and called on more street protests to force his resignation.

At least 20 people have died and more than 200 injured in the demonstrations.

