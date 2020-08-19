Nine survivors were rescued from the water, but an unknown number remained lost at sea, Rethone said. He said it was unclear how many passengers had paid about $1 to board the boat, but such vessels often hold dozens of people.
Rethone said the Haitian Coast Guard was unable to respond to calls for aid, and his office had asked the U.S. Coast Guard to help. He said weather was calm and waves were small at the time of the sinking.
