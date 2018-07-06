PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haitians have burned tires, blocked streets and set fire to several buildings in a protest over a government plan to raise gas prices.

Dozens of streets in the capital of Port-au-Prince and the city of Cap Haitian were blocked by burning tires Friday. There were reports of three buildings being set on fire. Officials did not immediately report any deaths or injuries.

The disturbances broke out after the Haitian government announced a plan to raise gas prices Saturday by 38 percent to 51 percent. The price rise is a part of a deal to receive aid from the International Monetary Fund.

