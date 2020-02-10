Parts of the city received 100 mm (4 inches) of within three hours, swelling the Tiete River to its highest level in 15 years, according to the state’s infrastructure secretary.

Many had to be rescued by rafts or helicopters after waiting hours atop inundated cars, surrounded by muddy water.

One man who was unable to get to work on Monday morning had no choice but head back home. Soon after arriving in his neighborhood, Gabriel França, a 27-year-old electrical engineer, said he heard screams and ran out of his house, witnessing a mudslide that destroyed two nearby houses and trapped a little girl who was later rescued.

Covas, the city’s mayor, said 43 schools canceled classes, buses were operating partially and some urban trains were canceled.