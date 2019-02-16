BEIRUT — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group is blasting President Donald Trump ahead of his expected declaration of victory against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Hassan Nasrallah said Saturday that had it not been for the U.S., Syrian government forces, supported by Hezbollah fighters on the ground, would have defeated the extremists a long time ago.

Syrian forces captured all areas west of the Euphrates River from IS by late 2017, while on the eastern side U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters are expected to conclude their battle against IS in the coming days.

Nasrallah said the victory declaration against IS will be made by “the biggest hypocrite in the world. American President Donald Trump.”

Trump said the White House will make an announcement about the fight against IS on Saturday.

