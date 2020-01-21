In addition, nearly 5,000 people disappeared in Mexico in 2019 and were not found.

Authorities last year opened the highest number of murder investigations since they started keeping such data in 1997.

López Obrador has acknowledged his government’s failure to bring down the homicide rate but said Tuesday that other problems were more important.

“I think that the bigger damage has been done by white-collar criminals, whether politicians or businessmen who call themselves entrepreneurs,” the leftist leader said at his daily news conference.

Violence has surged in recent years as some organized-crime groups have fragmented into warring cells, and crime organizations have diversified. Whereas they once focused on shipping drugs to the United States, many now also engage in predatory crimes in Mexico, including extortion, kidnapping and retail drug sales.

Eduardo Guerrero Gutiérrez, director of the consulting firm Lantia, said the latest figures showed that the homicide rate was at least growing at a slower pace than in the past. In 2018, homicides spiked 17 percent, while the increase was less than 3 percent last year. “That’s very important,” he said in an interview.

And López Obrador’s plan to use social programs to wean young people from crime appeared to be having some effect in lowering street crime, he said. But it isn’t hurting organized-crime groups, which are responsible for most murders, Guerrero said.

“There is no clarity or objectives or strategy or actions that are weakening organized crime,” he said.

Ricardo Márquez, a former senior security official, noted that the number of homicides appeared to have leveled off, but at very high level. “We are stalled in a situation that is tragic, of brutality and carnage,” he said.

And there appeared to be no national plan to confront the violence, he said.

“Every state, every governor has his own strategy,” Márquez said.

The past few months have brought vivid examples of the extraordinary power and reach of organized-crime groups. In November, assailants massacred three women and six children who were dual U.S.-Mexican citizens living in northern Sonora state. Weeks earlier, Sinaloa cartel gunmen virtually seized control of the city of Culiacan, forcing the government to release Ovidio Guzmán, son of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, shortly after his arrest.

López Obrador’s policies have included creation of a National Guard with over 70,000 members. He also said Tuesday that his administration would not make secret deals to allow crime groups to operate.

