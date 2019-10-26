He was the alleged business partner of ex-congressman Antonio “Tony” Hernández, the president’s younger brother, who was found guilty of drug trafficking in a New York jail earlier in October.
Nearly a dozen notebooks belonging to López Sanabria appeared as evidence in the trial.
The deputy director of Honduras’s Penitentiary Institute, Germán McNeil, called his killing “a lamentable act that we will investigate to provide a detailed report.”
