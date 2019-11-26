Meza Barahona says the killing could have been related to Arita’s work.

The president of the Honduras College of Journalists says that 84 journalists have been killed in Honduras since 2001. Dagoberto Rodríguez says that only seven of those killings have been solved.

The Inter American Press Association says that Arita was the fourth journalist killed in Honduras this year.

