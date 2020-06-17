He said doctors had advised him to rest and that he would continue with medical evaluation. He plans to isolate himself but continue running the government, he said in a statement.

Hernández is just over two years into his second term as president. His government imposed a strict nationwide curfew in mid-March to limit the spread of covid-19, but started re-opening the battered economy a week ago.

Honduras has 9,178 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has suffered 322 deaths, according to a database maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The president said two of his aides and his wife, Ana, had also tested positive for the virus.

Hernández has been a deeply controversial president. He won a second term in a 2017 election that was criticized for being plagued with irregularities. He was the target of widespread protests last year led by teachers and doctors angered by planned cuts in government funding.

He has also been accused of ties to drug gangs. Hernández’s brother Tony, a former Honduran congressman, was convicted in U.S. court last year of trafficking cocaine. During that trial, U.S. prosecutors alleged that the current president had taken a $1 million bribe in 2013 from Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

In April, U.S. prosecutors alleged that former national police chief Juan Carlos Bonilla coordinated the shipment of tons of cocaine on behalf of Hernández and his brother.

The president has denied the accusations, saying they came from untrustworthy informants and that he has fought drug cartels.

Hernández has retained close ties with the Trump administration, which has valued his cooperation in cracking down on unauthorized migration.