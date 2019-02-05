TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduran prosecutors say they plan to bring charges against a former executive who they allege was a mastermind behind the murder of environmental activist Berta Caceres.

The chief prosecutor’s office said it would seek formal charges against Roberto David Castillo Mejia for his alleged role at a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Castillo Mejia was president of Empresa Desarollos Energeticos when Caceres was killed in 2016. Caceres led the fight against the company’s construction of a dam.

In November, a court found seven people guilty of participating in Caceres’ murder. An eighth suspect was acquitted.

Prosecutors said in their statement that Castillo Mejia was in charge of providing logistics and other resources to one of the convicted killers.

Lawyers for company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.