Protesters blocked key roads in half of the country’s 18 provinces, while some took advantage of the disturbances to loot stores. Police have not reported any arrests and urged protesters to express their concerns “peacefully without affecting the right of others.”
President Hernández insisted via Twitter that the verdict is not against the state of Honduras, saying his government has fought drug trafficking.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD