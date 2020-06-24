Doctors said Hernández’s exam Wednesday showed improvement. He did not have a fever or difficulty breathing and the inflammation in his lungs had decreased.
Hernández’s wife, Ana García de Hernández, had also tested positive. Doctors said she continued following medical advice at home.
Honduras has reported nearly 14,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and more than 400 deaths.
Infections have been increasing since the government started the partial reopening of the economy June 8. Infections have more than doubled since then.
