Canada has resettled more than 50,000 refugees fleeing Syria’s bloody civil war since 2015. They included members of the White Helmets, a volunteer group that has rescued thousands of civilians harmed by Syrian and Russian airstrikes.

Ramli has described the White Helmets as a “terrorist organization” — echoing unsubstantiated claims made by Assad and his backers in Russia. As honorary consul, Ramli would have authority over renewing passports, notarizing documents and helping Syrians secure legal representation, among other services.

Then-foreign minister Chrystia Freeland said she hadn’t been informed of Ramli’s appointment. She called Ramli’s views “shocking and unacceptable,” condemned her department for signing off, and withdrew the approval.

Ramli declined to comment. He told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. that his political views wouldn’t interfere with his ability to execute his duties fairly. Freeland announced the revocation of his status on Sept. 25.

But a question remained: How did it happen in the first place?

Documents obtained by The Washington Post under an access to information request reveal deficiencies in what was a quicker-than-average vetting process.

They show that the officials who vetted Ramli knew of his support for Damascus, but didn’t discover views they considered “extreme” enough to forestall approval. They show that officials fielded queries from concerned Syrians well before Ramli was to take up his post, but struggled to respond, and pushed ahead anyway.

Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the “White Helmets,” recover bodies in the town of Maaret Misrin following government airstrikes in Idlib province. (Ahmad Al-Atrash/Afp Via Getty Images)

Canada joined several other countries, including the United States, in ejecting all Syrian diplomats after the massacre of 108 civilians in the Syrian area of Houla in 2012. Since then, honorary consuls in Vancouver and Montreal have operated intermittently to provide consular services to Syrians in Canada and the United States.

Canadian government guidelines for honorary consuls direct the foreign ministry to avoid “controversial or politically active persons” in favor of individuals “of good standing and reputation in the local community.”

Thomas Juneau, a political scientist at the University of Ottawa, said locals considered Ramli a “thug” of Assad. Aside from the appointment’s “abysmal optics,” he said, there was fear the personal information of Syrians who opposed Assad might make its way back to him or that they could be targets of retribution.

Approving an honorary consul application here typically takes from four to six weeks. Ramli’s took less than three.

Canada began vetting the restaurateur on July 25. Sébastien Beaulieu, then executive coordinator for Syria, based in Beirut, wrote colleagues an email on Aug. 7.

Given the “context of our administrative and consular engagement with the Syrians, and given that this is effectively the only service and document delivery point for Syrians in Canada and the U.S.,” he wrote, “we favor the prompt review/approval of this request, barring any real adverse information related to the proposed candidate … other than expected proximity/alignment with Damascus.”

Beaulieu, now Canada’s ambassador to Senegal, hand-delivered the note of approval to a Syrian official at the United Nations in New York on Aug. 14.

Five days later, Robin Wettlaufer, then Canada’s head of political affairs for Syria in Istanbul, forwarded colleagues a message from a Syrian contact in Montreal. The person described the appointment as “really scary,” and said he or she had flagged concerns about Ramli to the Canadian foreign ministry the month before.

Wettlaufer sought help from officials in the protocol and Middle East relations offices in crafting responses to messages she continued to receive about the appointment. On Sept. 20, in light of new information (redacted in the documents released to The Post), she recommended officials “set the record straight.” She attached to the email photos of Ramli’s hummer and social media comments she translated from Arabic to English.

“I don’t know how the Canadian government allows this monster and real threat to be [an] honorary [consul],” one person wrote.

On Sept. 22, Emmanuelle Lamoureux, Canada’s ambassador to Lebanon, asked colleagues for guidance over the “unfolding situation.” Members of her team were off to Syria that week.

Sandra McCardell, the foreign ministry’s director-general for the Middle East, said she would bring up Ramli’s “inappropriate and provocative conduct” with Syrian officials at the U.N. in New York that week.

The Maclean’s story landed the next day.

Senior managers immediately requested a review of the appointment and the department prepared to revoke Ramli’s status before he took up his post on Oct. 1. Those involved in the approval process drafted a chronology of events.

In one email, Sean Boyd, executive director for Middle East relations, was asked for bullet points on “what happened to let this one pass.” He said the “vetting of business relationships and social media” didn’t flag anything “of significant concern or that could be construed as extreme views.” He said Arabic-language social media wasn’t searched.

It appeared “the concerns of the local community” and the degree of Ramli’s “political activism” had not been “sufficiently probed/broadly known” before his appointment, Boyd said.

But another email noted Ramli’s support for the regime, including on social media, and experience helping to organize a protest against U.S.-led airstrikes in Syria in 2018 were flagged as early as the first week of August.

“His tone was, however, not as strong as other pro-regime Canadians in Canada,” one person wrote, and an online search did not reveal Ramli’s position on the White Helmets.

The Washington Post found an article Ramli shared on his Facebook page in 2018 from the Russian state-sponsored media outlet RT describing Canada’s decision to resettle the White Helmets as “dangerous and criminal.”

The Office of Protocol said revoking Ramli’s approval would bring “relief” to Syrians, who had highlighted Ramli’s attempts to “intimidate” them and his “self-acknowledged financial support for an organization accused of diverting humanitarian aid funds to the Syrian regime.”

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Barbara Harvey said the department’s processes “clearly” were “not sufficient.” The ministry has since revised the vetting process to include “social media and language requirements.”

The incident highlights a broader conundrum: How to ensure Syrians have access to key consular services without exposing refugees to the Assad regime, which is responsible for the nominations.

“On the one hand, you don’t want to legitimize the regime in any way and to approve an individual [who] will very much intimidate the population,” Juneau said. “At the same time, by not appointing anyone, you are penalizing Syrians who need access to services.”

It’s a “difficult situation” for the government, he said, but doesn’t excuse Ramli’s approval.

“Considering that it is Syria, the speed at which it was delivered was somewhat worrisome,” said Ferry de Kerckhove, a former Canadian diplomat.

He said the vetting process was “conducted as usual” — and that might have been the problem.