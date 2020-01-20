The U.S. Justice Department alleges that Meng committed bank and wire fraud by misleading HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with a subsidiary, SkyCom, effectively tricking it into clearing more than $100 million in transactions that violated U.S. sanctions on Iran from 2010 to 2014.

At the heart of the alleged deception is a 2013 meeting at a Hong Kong teahouse, where Meng, the eldest daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, delivered a PowerPoint presentation to the bank.

According to the U.S. indictment, the presentation included “numerous misrepresentations” about Huawei’s ownership and control of SkyCom, putting the bank at risk of financial harm and criminal liability. Had HSBC known about the alleged sanctions violations, U.S. authorities allege, it would have “reevaluated” its banking relationship with Huawei.

Huawei and Meng deny the allegations. She is out on bail, living in the slightly larger of her two mansions here, where she says she has been passing the time reading and painting.

The court this week will consider whether the allegations meet a test of “double criminality.” Under Canadian law, to “commit” Meng for extradition, the crimes of which she is accused in the United States must also be considered crimes in Canada.

Meng’s legal team is expected to argue that the alleged misrepresentations do not amount to fraud. The defense claims that the case is really about the United States trying to enforce its sanctions against Iran — sanctions that it says do not exist in Canada.

Canadian prosecutors have called that argument a “complete red herring.”

If the judge finds that the double criminality test is not met, Meng will be freed, though prosecutors will have an opportunity to appeal. If the test is met, the process will advance to a second stage in June, when Meng’s lawyers are expected to argue that the case against her is politically motivated.

Meng has filed a separate lawsuit against the Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian government, alleging that her constitutional rights were breached when she was detained at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018.

The arrest of Huawei’s “princess” has touched off a chain of events that has left Canada caught in the middle of a standoff between the United States and China.

China arrested two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, and charged them with stealing state secrets in a move widely viewed as retaliation. They are being held in cramped prisons and have not had access to a lawyer or their families. It also imposed restrictions on several Canadian agricultural imports.

