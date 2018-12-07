Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer at Chinese technology giant Huawei, at an investment forum in Moscow on Oct. 2, 2014. (Stringer/Reuters)

The drama over the arrest of a Chinese tech executive wanted by U.S. authorities shifted Friday to Vancouver for a court hearing on whether the Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer will be freed on bail ahead of possible extradition.

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the company’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at an airport in Vancouver last Saturday on unspecified charges. If she is extradited to the United States, she is expected to face charges related to Huawei’s alleged violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The arrest, which was confirmed Wednesday, roiled markets already shaken by months of conflict between the world’s two largest economies. The fear is that the arrest of a top Chinese executive could impact a trade war truce struck last week by President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The U.S. and Canadian sides have thus far said little about the Meng case. But the Chinese government called for her immediate release.

“To detain someone without giving clear reason is an obvious violation of human rights,” said Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry.

The case has called fresh attention to a long-standing U.S. effort to limit the Chinese telecom giant’s presence in the United States and elsewhere.

Huawei, the world’s second-largest maker of smartphones, is one of the pillars of the new, high-tech economy championed by Xi. But its very survival could now be in question.

A previous case against ZTE Corp., another Chinese telecommunications giant accused of violating U.S. export sanctions on Iran, brought it to the brink of bankruptcy last year. ZTE was initially blacklisted in the United States, but after Trump’s intervention that was downgraded to an $890 million fine.

[Huawei executive’s arrest could chill U.S.-China commercial ties]

Although the United States has not formally announced charges against Huawei, the cases appear similar.

“China has more incentive than the U.S. to stop the escalation,” said Yanmei Xie, an analyst at the Gavekal Dragonomics consultancy in Beijing. “The Chinese priority is to stop the U.S. from launching crippling sanctions against Huawei. If the U.S. does what it did to ZTE, there’s very little China can do to prevent Huawei from collapsing, and that’s not in China’s interest.”

Anna Fifield in Beijing contributed to this report.

