The U.S. Justice Department alleges that Meng made “numerous misrepresentations” to banks about the company’s relationship with Skycom, a subsidiary, effectively tricking them into clearing hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions in violation of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Meng, the 48-year-old daughter of Huawei’s billionaire founder, Ren Zhengfei, was arrested by Canadian authorities in Vancouver in December 2018 at the behest of the United States.
She denies any wrongdoing.
The case against the Huawei “princess” has severely strained ties between Canada and China. After Meng’s arrest, China detained two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, and charged them with violating state secrets laws in a move widely seen as retaliation. China also blocked some agricultural imports from Canada.
China has cast Meng’s arrest as a U.S. plot to cripple the country’s economic rise. Officials have also cast the prosecution as political; they point to statements President Trump has made indicating he might intercede in her case in exchange for concessions on trade.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Meng’s extradition is a routine law enforcement matter that will be settled by a justice system whose independence from political interference is “deeply dear to Canadians.”
“China doesn’t work quite the same way, and [doesn’t] seem to understand that we do,” he said last week.
Huawei executive, facing extradition to the United States, argues the allegations aren’t crimes in Canada