The C-130 Hercules took off Monday afternoon from a base in far-southern Chile on a regular maintenance flight for an Antarctic base. Radio contact was lost 70 minutes later.
The search area extends over treacherous waters of Drake’s Passage between the tip of South America and Antarctica.
The plane was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers, three of them civilians.
