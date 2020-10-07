Meteorologists expected the storm to strengthen once again as it progresses toward the southern Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday afternoon.
About 39,000 people in Cancun were evacuated ahead of the storm’s landfall. Many of them were American, European and Mexican tourists. They were taken to 167 inland shelters. Delta was initially expected to arrive as a Category 4 or 5 storm.
“There are no reports of serious accidents or people who have lost their lives, which is great news. But we’re still in the middle of the hurricane,” Carlos Joaquín, the governor of the state of Quintana Roo, where Cancun is located, said in a morning news conference.
Other local officials were cautiously optimistic that the city had dodged what once appeared to be an ominous storm.
Antonio Riberoll, the head of the city’s civil protection unit, said his team planned to do a more thorough inspection of damage around 11 or 12 local time. He said the storm appears to have been “benevolent.”
“We do not have serious damage. We had more wind than water, so there are few floods. We have a lot of trees down, yes, and also advertisements. Some roofs were blown away, but there is no great destruction,” he said.