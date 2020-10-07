Meteorologists expected the storm to strengthen once again as it progresses toward the southern Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday afternoon.
About 39,000 people in Cancún were evacuated ahead of the storm’s landfall. Many of them were American, European and Mexican tourists. They were taken to 167 inland shelters. Delta had been forecast to arrive as a Category 4 or 5 storm, but weakened overnight.
Carlos Joaquín, the governor of the state of Quintana Roo, where Cancún is located, warned Wednesday morning that the danger hadn’t passed.
“There are no reports of serious accidents or people who have lost their lives, which is great news,” he told reporters in a news conference. “But we’re still in the middle of the hurricane.”
Other officials were cautiously optimistic that the city had dodged what once appeared to be an ominous storm.
“Fortunately, the impact was not as serious as we once expected,” said María Lezama Espinosa, Cancún’s mayor.
Antonio Riberoll, the head of the city’s civil protection unit, said his team planned to do a more thorough inspection of damage around 11 or 12 local time. He said the storm appears to have been “benevolent.”
“We do not have serious damage,” he said. “We had more wind than water, so there are few floods. We have a lot of trees down, yes, and also advertisements. Some roofs were blown away, but there is no great destruction.”
