MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Fabio is growing stronger far off Mexico’s Pacific Coast and forecasters say it’s expected to become a major hurricane later in the day or Wednesday. It’s not expected to be a threat to land, however.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Fabio had sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) early Tuesday. It was centered about 615 miles (990 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving quickly west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Forecasters say Fabio is likely to grow into a major hurricane with winds of about 115 mph (185 kph). But the center says the storm should then begin to weaken as it moves farther out into the Pacific.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.