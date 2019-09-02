Strong winds batter Oceanhill Boulevard in Freeport as Hurricane Dorian passes over Grand Bahama Island on Sept.2, 2019, in this image taken from a video posted online. (Video still/Lou Carroll/Reuters)

The Bahamas confronted a national catastrophe from one of the strongest storms on record as Hurricane Dorian continued its slow and punishing slouch across this island nation, turning homes into heaps of debris, ripping roofs off buildings and transforming narrow island passes into open sea.

In sharp contrast with fast-moving storms that pass within an hour or two, some parts of the Bahamas, including the Abacos Islands and Dorian’s current target, Grand Bahama Island, were witnessing nearly 24 hours of punishing conditions.

Dorian weakened slightly to 165 mph but remained a strong and deadly Category 5, the highest intensity.

In the storm’s direct wake lied flooded neighborhoods and broad destruction. The airport in Freeport — the nation’s second-largest city — was reported to be five feet underwater.

Government officials warned that rescue efforts were being suspended because of the severity of the storm, leaving desperate, stranded residents on their own. Tidal surges from the storm were projected to reach up to 23 feet above normal levels, saturating low-lying cays and islands.

Severe flooding and power and phone outages extended beyond the worst of the strike zone, as far south as the capital, Nassau. Unconfirmed reports of deaths emerged on the hard-hit Abacos Islands — reports that authorities said they were still struggling to confirm.

“But we fear that there could be truth to these stories based on reports from family,” said Duane Sands, the Bahamian health minister. “Until we are able to assess all the areas ravaged, we are unable to confirm these reports."

The eyewall Monday was pummeling Grand Bahama, in the vicinity of Freeport, a city of nearly 26,000. Even in the storm-weary Bahamas, Dorian’s ferocity caught many residents off guard, leading to a proliferation of life-threatening situations.

“Right now we are getting lashed with strong winds and heavy rains,” said Lisa Pakosh, a Freeport resident. “Cell service is sporadic, but I have been in contact with friends over the bridge whose home flooded, and they are stuck with their young daughter on their countertops. Other friends have retreated to their second floor, as water has filled their main floor.”

Jamie Rose, 44, a Grand Bahama resident, said he had been in contact with his parents, who live in a lower-lying part of the island.

“They’re trying to keep themselves alive,” Rose said.

“Their house is built about 12 feet above high tide, and the water is now about two feet above the level of their windows in the living room,” he said. “It’s hurricane glass, but they’re basically sitting in a fish tank looking out at the water hitting the windows.”

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest, riding out the storm on Grand Bahama, said authorities were “extremely concerned” by the severity of the storm.

“We are extremely concerned, especially for the residents of the eastern end of the island and the cays, which are low-lying,” he said.

A video on social media depicted severe storm surges nearly covering cabanas and ripping apart docks in Queens Cove on Grand Bahama, one of the government’s targeted evacuation zones.

Lena Chandler, 48, the owner of an alarm company, lives just steps from where the video was recorded.

“There’s water all around our house at the moment,” she said. “We’re on the north side of the island near the airport. Basically since 10 p.m. last night we’ve had water.”

Asked why she did not follow evacuation orders for the area, Chandler said that, like others, she had not anticipated such devastation on the island.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” she said.

In Freeport, Gail Woon, 60, an environmentalist, sat in a crowded hurricane shelter. Flashbacks from previous hurricanes, she said, were haunting her.

“This is terrible. These climate change hurricanes are terrible,” Woon said.

“Literally, a family of 10 just walked in and braved the storm to get here. They just came into the shelter. They are wet, and they look pretty scared.”

Stories of destruction and devastation emerged from the Abacos Islands, where Dorian made landfall on Sunday and which was still feeling the storm’s fury a day later. Social media images showed patches of land, homes and buildings entirely submerged. In other images, homes appeared ripped off their foundations by a storm that could feel like a massive tornado.

Gertha Joseph, 35, a single mother of a 4-month-old son, issued a public cry for help on Sunday after Dorian torn the roof off her apartment building, blasted out windows and turned furniture into kindling on the hard-hit island of Grand Abaco. In a live video posted Sunday on Facebook, she begged for assistance, for those listening to “pray for Abaco.”

Neighbors, she said, had tried to swim across the rushing waters to a cluster of houses.

“But the water just took them,” she said in the video. “Some people, they didn’t get to make it.”

“Pray for us, pray for us, me and my baby, everyone who stayed in the apartment building, we stayed right here, please pray for us, pray for Abaco,” she sobs. “I’m begging you, pray for us.”

Reached by phone, its battery dying and no way to charge it in a blackout, she said she and her daughter had managed to get out of her flooding building with the aid of a man who had helped them across the rushing waters on a piece of plastic. But even as she spoke, she said Dorian was peeling off the roof of the house in which she was sheltering.

“Oh my God,” she shrieked into the phone. “I see the light on the roof.”

She continued, “Oh my God. What we gonna do? Please tell me what we gonna do?”

The connection dropped. Further attempts to reach her via phone proved unsuccessful.

Faiola reported from Miami.

