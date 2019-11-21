There appear to be divisions in the party, with some members saying Morales should let others lead. However, one party lawmaker has suggested Morales is entitled to be a candidate in any new elections.

Bolivia’s interim president, Jeanine Áñez, has sent a bill on holding new elections to congress, which is dominated by the Movement Toward Socialism.

Morales claimed victory in last month’s vote, but the opposition alleged fraud.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD