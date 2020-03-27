Recognized by the United States and more than 50 other nations as Venezuela’s interim head of state, Guaidó has notably refrained from speaking publicly about the U.S. indictments against Maduro and more than a dozen other current and former Venezuelan officials. But in statements and internal discussions, Guaidó’s camp has backed the indictments, seeing the charges as a powerful hammer that could fracture Maduro’s internal support.

Even with a U.S. bounty on Maduro, most analysts think the authoritarian leader still has more to lose than to gain by putting Guaidó behind bars — a step that could risk a hardening of sanctions by European nations, which have been far softer on him than U.S. officials would like. But people close to Guaidó say he is steeling himself for the possibility that Maduro becomes more belligerent.

Arrested last month, Guaidó’s uncle, for instance, remains in jail on terrorism charges the opposition calls invented. Maduro’s government has also routinely arrested and harassed opposition lawmakers. He could now choose to target more people close to Guaidó, or, eventually, the opposition leader himself.

“I do believe there is a real possibility that Maduro puts him into prison, and Guaidó is very clear on that,” said Leopoldo López, Guaidó’s second-in-command, who himself faced years as a political prisoner and has been in refuge since last year inside the Spanish Embassy in Caracas. “We spoke about that last night, and I know Guaidó is prepared for that.”

The U.S. indictments came as political calculations in Venezuela were suddenly changing because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has raised dire alarm in a country rife with hunger and plagued by a broken health-care system. Maduro’s move to lock down Venezuela has effectively halted the opposition’s already fading street protests. Several people familiar with the opposition’s thinking, as well as that of Maduro’s government, say the outbreak has created infighting and power struggles in both camps.

The opposition appears deeply divided on how to handle an apparent olive branch being offered by Maduro. Before the indictments this week, Maduro offered to meet with the opposition, though not with Guaidó, to seek a truce during the viral outbreak.

“If you don’t recognize me as president, I don’t care,” Maduro said on national television Wednesday night. “I care that you recognize the urge to protect the people.”

Guaidó has offered a lukewarm response, pushing his own deal to aid Venezuela that largely excludes Maduro.

To fight the outbreak, Guaidó said, he would seek to make available millions of dollars from Venezuelan government funds frozen by the United States. He also vowed to channel aid into the country through international agencies. The opposition, according to two people familiar with internal deliberations, is also weighing other offers to defuse the crisis amid the pandemic, including a public pledge by Guaidó to back down from his claim to the presidency if Maduro agrees to resign.

“We are willing to do whatever we have to so that the aid gets to every Venezuelan,” Guaidó said, “but we have conditions.”

Yet some in the opposition — including Henrique Capriles, a two-time presidential candidate who still heads one of the country’s four major opposition parties — have appeared more willing to seek a truce through direct dialogue with Maduro. Capriles’s apparent overtures to the government have been seen in some quarters as undermining Guai­dó’s leadership.

Capriles declined a request for comment. But earlier this week, via Instagram Live, he said, “Crises create opportunities. Hopefully this is a great opportunity for Venezuela to move forward.”

Some analysts, however, see the U.S. indictments as a chill on attempts between the opposition and Maduro’s government to reach common ground during the outbreak.

“I think there was an environment more inclined to seek some specific agreement. Not a national political agreement, but a meeting of the minds to obtain resources to deal with the [coronavirus] crisis,” said Luis Vicente León, a Caracas-based political analyst. “But that possibility dies now.”

In fact, Maduro came out firing late Thursday, calling President Trump a “racist cowboy” for a U.S. indictment that came in the middle of a viral outbreak.

“You have to be a miserable person to make this terrorist calculation in the middle of a pandemic that is beating up the world,” Maduro said.

In one unexpected twist, one of the former Maduro officials indicted by the United States — Cliver Alcalá Cordones, a retired army major general — claimed on Thursday that he had been plotting a violent overthrow of Maduro with the knowledge of Guaidó, López and Cesar Omaña, a Miami-based businessman and mediator. Guaidó’s camp denied any connection with Cordones.

“I don’t even know him, I’ve never met him, never talked to him, and I’ve never advocated violence as a solution in my country,” Omaña told The Washington Post.

U.S. officials have maintained that the indictment against Maduro does not amount to a change in policy.

Maduro must go, they say, and the possibility of dialogue to achieve that end remains open. He could still, they say, retire to a friendly country — Cuba, for example — where the socialist leader could be protected from extradition to the United States.

Yet Maduro’s government remains in charge, and U.S. officials on Friday warned that there was credible information that American citizens in Venezuela faced a heightened threat from pro-government enforcers known as colectivos.

But in practice, analysts say, the indictments may bolster government hard-liners, who have been unyielding with the opposition.

“This approach is going to be a setback for any attempt to get the military to rethink its support for Maduro,” said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington-based think tank. “I think this backfires. I think they’ll close ranks.”