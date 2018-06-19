Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray holds a news conference on the separation of children from immigrant parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, in Mexico City, June 19, 2018. (Gustavo Graf/Reuters)

American allies in Europe and Latin America on Tuesday blasted as cruel and immoral the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant children from their parents, warned against long-term psychological damage to the children and vowed to work through their consular networks to swiftly reunite families.

In Mexico's first public response to President Trump's “zero tolerance” policy, Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray called the separations “cruel and inhumane.” He said Mexico has lodged complaints at the highest levels of the Trump administration, including with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, as well as with the United Nations.

“The government of Mexico cannot remain indifferent to a situation of this nature,” Videgaray said.

Outrage has been spreading quickly over a policy that has taken migrant children from their parents and put them in desert tent camps and in chain-link cages. A spokesman for the French government called the images of these children “shocking” and said Europe does not share the same values as the Trump administration. On Monday, the government of El Salvador and the U.N. secretary general also criticized the policy.

“I want to express, in the name of the government and people of Mexico, our most categorical and energetic condemnation of this cruel and inhumane policy,” Videgaray said at a news conference here on Tuesday, flanked by several top diplomats.



Mexico's network of 50 consulates in the United States has been working since Trump’s policy was first announced to find cases of separated children and get them back to their families, he said. So far, fewer than 25 of the roughly 2,000 children separated by the Trump administration — or about 1 percent — are Mexican, he said, noting that the vast majority have come from the Central American countries of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Most of these Mexican children have already been deported.

Videgaray highlighted the “particularly painful case” of a 10-year-old Mexican girl with Down syndrome who was taken away from her mother last week and is in a shelter in McAllen, Tex. The father, he said, is a U.S. resident in Brownsville, Tex., and he urged U.S. authorities to release the girl to her father as soon as possible.

He also cited a group of 12 children who were sent to a detention center in Seattle last week, although seven of them have already been sent back to relatives in Mexico.

One of the pressing issues, Videgaray said, is that parents do not have a way to communicate with their children when they are being held in separate detention centers.



“We know many cases where the parents simply can’t talk to their kids,” he said.

Trump lashed back at Mexico on Tuesday, saying the country does “nothing for us” in terms of stopping illegal immigration into the United States.

In recent years, the rampant violence and poverty in Central American nations has driven people by the thousands to seek refuge or a better life in the United States. In the first year of the Trump administration, the number of border crossers detained by U.S. authorities has fallen. But illegal crossings have been rising again this year, angering Trump and leading to more severe policies at the border intended to deter people from entering the United States.

However, the policy of seeking to prosecute all those caught entering illegally — and in the process separating adults from their children — has been greeted by widespread rejection around the world.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres warned Monday that “children must not be traumatized by being separated from their parents.” A spokesman for the French government, Benjamin Griveaux, told a French television station that Europe and the United States “do not share the same model of civilization; clearly we don’t share certain values.”

The government of El Salvador, the homeland of many of the separated children, said in a statement Monday that the Trump administration’s policy is exposing boys and girls to “extremely adverse conditions that surely will have long-term consequences on their physical health and psychological development.”

Videgaray, the Mexican foreign minister, said Central American officials would convene in Mexico in the coming days to formulate a further response to the Trump administration, with the goal of “ending this policy that violates the human rights of girls and boys, no matter their nationality.”

