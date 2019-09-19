A group of over 200 investment funds urged businesses to take an active role in halting the destruction of the Amazon and warned that companies whose supply chains benefit from deforestation could face financial risks.

The funds, which manage a combined $16 trillion in assets, called on companies to reduce their supply chains’ reliance on deforestation, citing operational, regulatory and reputation risks in an open letter published Wednesday.

“Considering increasing deforestation rates and recent fires in the Amazon, we are concerned that companies exposed to potential deforestation in their Brazilian operations and supply chains will face increasing difficulty accessing international markets,” the investors wrote.

The funds also call on companies to establish a no-deforestation policy and report on their suppliers’ compliance.

The letter did not advise funds against considering investments from Brazil. Still, the letter marks the harshest rebuke from the international financial community since Brazil came under increased scrutiny for a spike in deforestation and forest fires in the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest.

Deforestation rates have nearly doubled since Brazil’s right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, took office in January, vowing to spur development in the Amazon and cut environmental red tape. In August alone, Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research detected over 30,000 fires in the Amazon, triple the number for the same month in 2018.

In response to the letter, Otávio Rêgo Barros, a spokesman for the Bolsonaro administration, told reporters on Wednesday that the government was “adopting all measures to deal with the fire and deforestation crisis.”

Last month, Bolsonaro sent hundreds of soldiers to fight the fires and crack down on illegal deforestation. But the president also pushed back on calls for international collaboration in the effort.

Bolsonaro’s perceived lack of commitment to preserving the environment has jeopardized a long-sought free-trade deal with Europe and created the most serious diplomatic crisis of his presidency.

In August, Germany and Norway froze tens of millions of dollars in assistance toward the Amazon after Bolsonaro pledged to use the funds to aid farmers occupying the region. Soon, Finland called for a boycott of Brazilian beef in Europe. Then, North Face, Timberland and H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, announced that they would no longer buy Brazilian leather because of the cattle industry’s effect on deforestation.

“There is a legitimate worry amongst international investors about how business is being conducted, and that fear is growing,” said Marcos Lisboa, former president of Itau Unibanco, one of Brazil’s largest banks, and the head of Insper, a business university in Sao Paulo. The letter, he said, could make it harder for businesses in the farming and mining industry to gain access to financial resources.

The letter was signed by 230 investors, including Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager; pension funds in Norway, Sweden and Switzerland; and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.

“Their worry is that they will invest in a company that doesn’t have adequate control of its suppliers and in the future discover that its raw materials come from illegal deforestation. The company could be affected, and it could impact the fund’s returns,” said Joelson Sampaio, an economist at Brazil’s Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university in Sao Paulo. “It reflects a growing concern about the environment not only as it relates to Brazil but in the rest of the world.”

Bolsonaro is expected to address the international community next week at the United Nations General Assembly, where Barros said the president plans to “deconstruct this narrative, particularly abroad, that Brazil is not interested in the Amazon, doesn’t take care of the environment and is not interested in it.”

But in a television interview this week, Bolsonaro said he sees the speech as an opportunity to reassert Brazil’s sovereignty over the Amazon.

Bolsonaro’s critics, meanwhile, applauded the letter as a sign that the market can no longer ignore Brazil’s environmental issues.

“We are facing a two-pronged defeat in the government — we are losing both the forest and the country’s image. That loss of image will be expensive. It will cost business,” said Marcio Astrini, Greenpeace’s public policy coordinator.

“There is a parallel between environmental preservation and the preservation of the markets. Both take a long time to build but a short time to destroy. And Bolsonaro’s destructive capacity is unprecedented.”

