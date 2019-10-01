Esmaili also said the appeals court issued final decisions on two Iranians, identified as Ali Nafarieh and Mohammad Ali Babapour, sentencing them to 10 years imprisonment on charges of spying for the U.S.

A third man, Mohammad Aminnassab, was also sentenced to 10 years, on charges of spying for Britain.

Iran often hands down heavy sentences on similar charges. In August, three people were sentenced to between 10 and 12 years on security and spying charges.

