That’s a reference to the U.N. Security Council’s five permanent members, including the U.S.

Rouhani says that “whenever the U.S. lifts the unfair sanctions, the heads of 5+1 nations can immediately meet and we have no problem” with that.

He said Iran has no other option but to defy those who imposed sanctions on Tehran, “but we have not closed the window on talks.”

