In this June 19, 2019 photo, Taha Shakouri, an 8-year-old boy suffering from liver cancer, plays at Mahak Center’s, Hospital in Tehran, Iran. From imported chemo and other medicines to those made domestically, many Iranians blame shortages on US sanctions. While the United States insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, restrictions on trade have made many banks and companies across the world hesitant to do business with Iran, fearing punitive measures from Washington. (Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s economy is in free fall after the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal and escalated sanctions on Tehran, and prices of imported medicines have soared as the national currency tumbles against the dollar.

Even medicines manufactured in Iran are tougher to come by for ordinary Iranians, their cost out of reach for many in a country where the average monthly salary is equivalent to about $450.

Iran’s health system can’t keep up and many blame President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign for the staggering prices and shortages.

While the United States insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, restrictions on trade have made many banks and companies across the world hesitant to do business with Iran, fearing punitive measures from Washington.

