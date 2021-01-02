Iraq has not provided further details, but the two private security firms said the discovery was likely a limpet mine on the MT Pola, a Liberian-flagged tanker.
A limpet mine is a type of naval mine that attaches to the side of a ship, usually by a diver-member of special forces. It later explodes, and can significantly damage a vessel.
The discovery came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the final days of President Donald Trump’s administration.
Already, America has conducted B-52 bomber flyovers and sent a nuclear submarine into the Persian Gulf over what Trump officials describe as the possibility of an Iranian attack on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. drones strike near Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general and a top Iraqi militia leader.
Iraq is marking the anniversary with a series of events this week, including a ceremony at Baghdad’s airport Saturday night, where the drone strike that killed the two men occurred a year ago.
